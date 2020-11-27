Dak Prescott shares tribute to late Cowboys strength coach

Tragedy struck the Dallas Cowboys this week when strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul died at the age of 54. Dak Prescott is among the players who had a close relationship with Paul, and the quarterback made that clear on social media.

Prescott shared a tribute to Paul on his Instagram Thursday.

“Thank you for Everything Coach! I’ll never understand this one, But you taught me so much and provided so many laughs I’m forever thankful for and will never forget. Like Your great friend @coachtomshaw told me, when you go to the garden to pick flowers, You always go and pick the best and the brightest. Same as our Lord.

Until Next Time Peanut! Love you Coach,” Prescott wrote.

The Cowboys canceled practice on Tuesday after Paul was taken to the hospital, where he was placed on life support. The team announced on Wednesday that he has died.

Paul had been with the Cowboys since 2018 and worked as a strength coach for 22 years. He played in the NFL for five seasons, mostly with the Chicago Bears and briefly with Tampa Bay. A defensive back, Paul had seven interceptions during his NFL career. He played college ball at Syracuse.