Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul has died at age 54

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Wednesday that strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul has died at the age of 54.

The Cowboys canceled practice on Tuesday due to a non-COVID related medical emergency involving Paul. Paul was taken to the hospital at the time and was said to be on life support. A few reports on Tuesday prematurely said that Paul had died. The Cowboys announced on Wednesday that Paul had died.

Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy issued statements about Paul’s death.

Statement from #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy following Markus Paul’s passing pic.twitter.com/WXZr5Eihe7 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 25, 2020

Paul had been with the Cowboys since 2018 and worked as a strength coach for 22 years. He played in the NFL for five seasons, mostly with the Chicago Bears and briefly with Tampa Bay. A defensive back, Paul had seven interceptions during his NFL career. He played college ball at Syracuse.

Paul was featured in a video the Cowboys shared in March to show fans ways they could work out at home while under quarantine.

Markus Paul is back to share more tips to stay fit while at home. Watch as the #DallasCowboys Strength & Conditioning Coordinator shows us some shoulder exercises. pic.twitter.com/Fxlk2vO0rE — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 23, 2020

The cause of death is pending.