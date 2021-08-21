Report: Dak Prescott has had no setbacks, on track to start Week 1

Dak Prescott will not have a preseason, but the Dallas Cowboys remain confident that their quarterback will be ready to go for Week 1.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Prescott has had “absolutely no setbacks” as he works his way back from a shoulder injury he suffered during practice on July 28. The Cowboys plan to ramp up his practice activity this coming week, and expect him to be ready to go for Week 1.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (shoulder) has had “absolutely no setbacks” in his rehab and remains on track to start the Sept. 9 opener against the #Bucs, per source. Prescott could’ve played tonight vs. Houston, but no point risking anything in preseason. He will throw pregame again. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 21, 2021

Dallas has been extremely cautious to avoid setbacks, and doctors feel good about Dak’s progress. Plan is to ramp up his practice workload again next week, then cut him loose the week of the opener. Dak told me recently “there’s no doubt” he’ll be 100% in Week 1 and all season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 21, 2021

By the sound of it, Prescott has been feeling fairly healthy for a while now. The Cowboys are being extra cautious with him, perhaps in part because he’s also coming back from last year’s ankle injury.

In spite of the optimistic outlook, there is some speculation that the 28-year-old might not be quite as healthy as hoped. We won’t really get a good idea of where he is physically until we see him in Week 1.