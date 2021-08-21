 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 21, 2021

Report: Dak Prescott has had no setbacks, on track to start Week 1

August 21, 2021
by Grey Papke

Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott will not have a preseason, but the Dallas Cowboys remain confident that their quarterback will be ready to go for Week 1.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Prescott has had “absolutely no setbacks” as he works his way back from a shoulder injury he suffered during practice on July 28. The Cowboys plan to ramp up his practice activity this coming week, and expect him to be ready to go for Week 1.

By the sound of it, Prescott has been feeling fairly healthy for a while now. The Cowboys are being extra cautious with him, perhaps in part because he’s also coming back from last year’s ankle injury.

In spite of the optimistic outlook, there is some speculation that the 28-year-old might not be quite as healthy as hoped. We won’t really get a good idea of where he is physically until we see him in Week 1.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus