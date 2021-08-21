Dak Prescott may not be fully healthy all season?

Dak Prescott has been slowed by a shoulder issue during the preseason. That comes on top of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback working his way back from his broken ankle in 2020. For all the optimism about his status, however, there seem to be legitimate concerns about how healthy he will be all season.

Speaking at halftime during ESPN’s coverage of the Chiefs-Cardinals preseason game, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said Prescott isn’t fully healthy and may not be this season.

“He’s not fully back, he may not be back all season long,” Schefter said of Prescott, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

That’s not exactly encouraging if you’re a Cowboys fan. Schefter didn’t specify which injury was the biggest concern for Prescott. There’s also no easy way to find out via the eye test, as Prescott may not even play during preseason.

Prescott’s shoulder appears to be doing much better. However, if Prescott is still compensating for the ankle issue, intentionally or not, it may lead to other physical issues.