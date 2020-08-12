Dak Prescott says he still wants to be a Cowboy for life

Dak Prescott will play the 2020 season under the franchise tag after months of negotiating a long-term extension, but the quarterback insists there are no hard feelings between him and the Dallas Cowboys.

There is typically some tension between a player and team when a long-term agreement is not reached before the franchise tag deadline. Even if that is the case with Prescott and the Cowboys, Dak told reporters on Wednesday that his stance on wanting to be a Cowboy for life has not changed.

“No, not all. I grew up wanting to be a Dallas Cowboy and I have dreams of being a Dallas Cowboy until I’m done throwing a football,” Prescott said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Prescott also said he believes the relationship between his agent Todd France and Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones is stronger following the negotiations.

Prescott is going to make a fully guaranteed $31.4 million this season, so he can’t be that upset. Kirk Cousins played under the franchise tag two straight seasons with Washington and then went on to sign a massive, fully guaranteed contract with the Minnesota Vikings, proving that playing under the tag can work in a player’s favor if he remains healthy.

All indications are that Prescott and the Cowboys were extremely close to an agreement before the deadline passed last month, which could explain why there are no hard feelings. A long-term extension for Prescott still seems more likely than not.