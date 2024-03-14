Dak Prescott sues woman who accused him of sexual assault

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is having some legal trouble.

Prescott on Monday filed a lawsuit against a woman who has accused Prescott of sexually assaulting her in 2017. In the lawsuit, Prescott’s attorneys claim they received correspondence from the woman’s legal counsel in January that claimed Dak sexually assaulted her in a Dallas strip club parking lot in 2017.

Prescott’s lawsuit states that the woman requested $100 million in exchange for her not pursuing criminal charges and not talking publicly about the case, according Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The letter the woman’s legal team sent Prescott claimed the woman has “had to live with this pain and trauma for 7 years.” The attorneys gave Prescott one month to respond.

“Despite the tragic events, she is willing to forego pursuing criminal charges, along with disclosing this information to the public, in exchange for compensating her for the mental anguish she has suffered. … damages are valued at the sum of $100,000,000.00. You have until February 16, 2024, to respond to this demand letter,” the letter stated.

Prescott has vehemently denied the allegation.

“She is trying to get $100 million from me to ‘not report’ a rape case I obviously did not do,” Prescott said in a text message to Hill.

In his lawsuit, Prescott is seeking $10 million in damages for pain and suffering and mental anguish.

One of the woman’s attorney’s, Yoel Zehaie, told “GBag Nation” on 105.3 FM The Fan this week that there is “nothing extortionist” about the woman’s letter and that it is common practice in civil cases. Zehaie said Prescott’s lawsuit is disappointing and accused the star quarterback of trying to “flip the script and make himself the victim.”

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, police are now investigating both the woman’s sexual assault allegation and Prescott’s claim that the woman tried to extort him.

Two police investigations are now happening concurrently: Prosper police are investigating Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s claim he was extorted, and Dallas police are investigating a woman’s claim she was sexually assaulted in 2017. https://t.co/Mwb6jHAe1x — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 14, 2024

Prescott had one of his best seasons as a pro last year with 4,516 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. The Cowboys had another disappointing playoff exit with a first-round blowout loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.

Prescott has been seeking a contract extension, and his brother recently appeared to take a big shot at the Cowboys’ front office.