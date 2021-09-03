Dak Prescott shares update on shoulder injury for first time in weeks

Dak Prescott has been working his way back from a shoulder injury ahead of Week 1, and the quarterback has finally provided an update on his health.

Prescott met with the media for the first time in several weeks on Friday. He told reporters he is fully ready for the start of the season.

“I’m definitely ready. I’m excited. I put in a lot of work to get to this point,” Prescott said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Whether it was months ago, rehabbing the ankle, to the last few months keeping the feet working while I was letting my arm rest. Being out there with my brothers and do something I love.”

Prescott suffered a shoulder injury in practice on July 28, and the Cowboys have been playing it safe with him since. There has been some talk of the injury potentially bothering him all season, but it does not sound like he is concerned about that.

Prescott appeared in just give games last season before suffering the ankle injury. He threw for 4,902 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions the year before.