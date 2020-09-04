Dak Prescott ‘very confident’ he will remain with Cowboys beyond 2020

Dak Prescott failed to reach a long-term contract with the Dallas Cowboys before the offseason deadline. That has not dampened the franchise-tagged quarterback’s optimism about reaching a deal after the season.

Prescott told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he intends to be a Cowboy “for the rest of my career,” and is “very confident” the two sides will work something out.

Dak Prescott on his contract situation and future w/ @dallascowboys "I plan to be a Cowboy for the rest of my career" AUDIOI #CowboysCamp I #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/GFC64cuIXg — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) September 4, 2020

Prescott is very enthusiastic about the 2020 Cowboys. In fact, he’s almost as enthusiastic about one of his teammates. He’s also not dwelling on the contract situation. That makes sense, as there’s nothing either side can do about it right now.

The 27-year-old quarterback threw for a career-best 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2019.