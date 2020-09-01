Ezekiel Elliott makes bold claim about 2020 Cowboys

If Ezekiel Elliott is right, the 2020 Dallas Cowboys will be a team to remember.

Elliott made a bold claim about this year’s team on Tuesday, calling them the best he’s ever played on.

“This is probably the most talented team I’ve been on,” Elliott said, via David Helman of the team’s official website. “Just look at the depth chart, look at the roster, look at how many Pro Bowlers, how many All-Pro guys we have out there.”

It’s a bold claim to make, as Elliott has played on a pair of playoff teams, one of which won 13 games. He’s also right about the numbers. The Cowboys have 14 players who have made the Pro Bowl at least once, according to Helman. They also boast eight former All-Pros.

Most of those players are holdovers, however, and were on the team last year. That team went 8-8 and missed the playoffs. That obviously can’t happen again. The hope is that a new coach who is also embracing the high expectations might be able to get the most out of all that talent Elliott is alluding to.