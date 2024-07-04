 Skip to main content
Viral Dak Prescott photo raises injury concerns

July 4, 2024
by Grey Papke
Dak Prescott in a Cowboys hat

Aug 10, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the sideline against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott raised some alarm when a recent photo showed him on vacation while wearing a walking boot.

The viral image was posted Wednesday by veteran Spanish announcer Juan Carlos Vazquez. The image, purportedly from Los Cabos in Mexico, showed Prescott wearing a large boot on his right foot.

Naturally, the image attracted plenty of attention. On Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network clarified that Prescott is dealing with a “minor” foot sprain. According to Rapoport, the injury is not expected to impact his preparations for 2024.

This is still not ideal news for the Cowboys, but the issue does not sound serious. The team opens training camp in Oxnard on July 24, so we will see how Prescott is feeling at that point.

It has been an offseason full of intrigue for Prescott, whose contract status also remains a huge question. Ideally, his foot will not become a big issue, but we will not know for sure for a few weeks.

