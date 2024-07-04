Viral Dak Prescott photo raises injury concerns

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott raised some alarm when a recent photo showed him on vacation while wearing a walking boot.

The viral image was posted Wednesday by veteran Spanish announcer Juan Carlos Vazquez. The image, purportedly from Los Cabos in Mexico, showed Prescott wearing a large boot on his right foot.

Dak Prescott estuvo este fin de semana en Los Cabos. En la alberca caminó normal peeeeeeero esta foto de @QuarterbackEl muestra que tiene una lesión en el tobillo derecho! #NFL pic.twitter.com/Ynok6Gh2gG — 🏆 Juan Carlos Vázquez (@elnarrador) July 3, 2024

Naturally, the image attracted plenty of attention. On Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network clarified that Prescott is dealing with a “minor” foot sprain. According to Rapoport, the injury is not expected to impact his preparations for 2024.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, spotted here in a protective walking boot, is dealing with a very minor foot sprain and has been for a few days. It’s not considered to be anything that should affect his preparation for 2024. https://t.co/h1WPyxozIS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 4, 2024

This is still not ideal news for the Cowboys, but the issue does not sound serious. The team opens training camp in Oxnard on July 24, so we will see how Prescott is feeling at that point.

It has been an offseason full of intrigue for Prescott, whose contract status also remains a huge question. Ideally, his foot will not become a big issue, but we will not know for sure for a few weeks.