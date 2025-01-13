Dale Earnhardt Jr. has cool reaction to Commanders’ playoff win

Washington Commanders fans are celebrating a playoff victory for the first time in nearly two decades, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. is among those who are enjoying the run.

The Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC Wild Card matchup at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday night. Washington kicker Zane Gonzalez lifted his team to a 23-20 win with a 37-yard field goal that hit the upright but still went through (video here).

Earnhardt, who is a longtime Washington fan, had a great reaction to the victory on social media.

“I been a Washington fan since 1982. It’s been a long run. Some good. Some bad. But it’s amazing to be nervous for a playoff game again. And my little girls or growing to love the team. They just might have a lot of fun over the next several years,” Earnhardt wrote on X.

Washington has been to the playoffs just four times since 2012. Prior to Sunday, their last postseason victory was in 2005, when the then-Redskins also beat the Buccaneers on the road in the Wild Card round.

Like many other Washington fans, Earnhardt has expressed frustration with the franchise in past years. As Earnhardt described, it is has been a long time since there was a game worth getting nervous about. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels looks like he is going to treat Commanders fans to plenty of those going forward.