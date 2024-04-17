Dallas Cowboys have signed a new running back

The Dallas Cowboys were in the market for a new running back and have added one.

The Cowboys have signed Royce Freeman to a one-year deal.

Cowboys signed former Rams and Broncos RB Royce Freeman today to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the move said. This does not alter the expectation Dallas will select a running back in next week's draft. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 17, 2024

Despite adding Freeman via free agency, the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken says the team still plans to select a running back in next week’s draft.

The Cowboys were said to have been considering adding Dalvin Cook or reuniting with Ezekiel Elliott in free agency. They instead apparently chose to sign Freeman.

The 28-year-old Freeman was a third-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2018. The Oregon product spent three seasons with the Broncos, part of a season with Carolina, and a season and a half with Houston. He was with the Los Angeles Rams last season and rushed for 319 yards and 2 touchdowns on 77 carries.

Dallas also has Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn on their roster at running back. Tony Pollard was the team’s leading rusher, but they lost him in free agency.