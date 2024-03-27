Cowboys reportedly have interest in 2 former Pro Bowl running backs

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly eyeing two veteran options to fill their running back void. One of them is quite the familiar face.

The Cowboys are considering former Pro Bowlers Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook in free agency, according to Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken.

Elliott is no stranger among Cowboys fans after having led the team in rushing yards from 2016 to 2021. He was usurped by Tony Pollard as the Cowboys’ top rusher in 2022. Pollard has since signed a long-term deal with an AFC squad.

Elliott found a temporary home last season with the New England Patriots. He played in all 17 games, rushing for 642 yards and 3 touchdowns on 184 carries. However, the Patriots opted to go for a younger, riskier bet at running back this free agency.

Similar to Elliott, Cook had just departed a longstanding gig with the Minnesota Vikings before the start of last season. But Cook had a much more tumultuous tenure one year removed from Minneapolis.

Cook started the 2023 season on the New York Jets. He ended up asking out late in the year and latched onto the Baltimore Ravens for the postseason.

In 15 games with the Jets, Cook rushed for 214 yards and no touchdowns on 67 carries. Cook played in just one postseason game for the Ravens, rushing for 23 yards on 8 attempts.