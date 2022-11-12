Cowboys could add more quarterback depth?

Despite Dak Prescott making his return and Cooper Rush proving himself to be a very capable backup, the Dallas Cowboys may be bringing in some more depth at the quarterback position.

Field Yates of ESPN reported on Friday that the Cowboys worked out third-year quarterback Jacob Eason this week. Veteran wideout Antonio Callaway also met with the Cowboys for a workout, Yates adds.

Eason, a former fourth-round pick, has made stops in his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Carolina Panthers. For the Panthers specifically this season, Eason made one appearance in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams after Carolina pulled starter PJ Walker. Eason went 3-for-5 for 59 yards with an interception before being released a couple of weeks later.

The Cowboys do already have a third quarterback (Will Grier) on the depth chart behind Prescott and Rush. But as they look to build on their 6-2 start, the Cowboys are leaving no stone unturned in their search for upgrades up and down the roster.