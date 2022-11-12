Jerry Jones makes telling comment about Odell Beckham interest

The Dallas Cowboys have telegraphed pretty clearly that they will be trying to sign Odell Beckham Jr. once the free agent wide receiver is ready to listen to their sales pitch. Owner Jerry Jones keeps confirming that, and the comparison he made Friday only drove that home.

Jones told 105.3 The Fan that he has heard the comments from Cowboys players encouraging the pursuit of Beckham. The owner compared it to his 1995 acquisition of Deion Sanders, when Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin all encouraged Jones to bring in the star cornerback, a move that ultimately led to a Super Bowl win.

“They said, ‘Jerry, get him!'” Jones said, via Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I love it, that the (current players) have that kind of perspective.”

Cowboys players have not been shy about wanting Beckham to join the team. That will probably only embolden Jones, who clearly sees the wide receiver as the sort of major addition that could propel the team toward a Super Bowl. The comments he made here only further confirm as much.

Even better news for Jones and the Cowboys is that the interest in Beckham appears to be mutual. At this point, they seem to just be waiting for the green light to make an offer.