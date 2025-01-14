Dallas Goedert made great admission about his disrespectful touchdown

Perhaps the most memorable play of Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game between the Eagles and Packers was Dallas Goedert’s disrespectful touchdown late in the third quarter. Goedert was mic’d up for the game, and made a pretty funny admission about the play on the sideline.

Goedert delivered two stiff arms to the face of Packers DB Carrington Valentine on his 24-yard touchdown in the Eagles’ 22-10 win. It looked to some like Goedert even slowed down a little bit just so he could level Valentine once more before crossing into the end zone.

The people who said that were correct, as Goedert admitted to teammates in video released Monday.

“The last one was unnecessary for sure,” Goedert said on the sideline. “This one? I was like, ‘oh, why not?’ I slowed down so he can come and get some.”

.@goedert33 really gave out an extra stiff arm just for the fun of it. 😂 "I slowed down so he can come and get some." pic.twitter.com/jPL3Ydjebv — NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2025

Valentine accepted that invitation and Goedert made him pay for it. As the tight end noted, that final stiff arm was just for the added disrespect.

Goedert wound up being outshone by his teammate’s sideline move later in the game. Still, his touchdown will make the highlight reel, and Eagles fans won’t soon forget it.