Dallas Goedert obliterated Carrington Valentine with stiff arm on touchdown catch

Dallas Goedert showed off his strength on Sunday with a heck of a stiff arm against the Green Bay Packers.

Goedert scored on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts during the third quarter of his Philadelphia Eagles’ 22-10 win over the Packers in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Goedert caught the ball at the 24 and turned around to ram into Carrington Valentine. He then pushed Valentine away with two stiff arms to the face:

This video angle shows Goedert shoving Valentine away from him:

Valentine never stood a chance.

That touchdown made it 16-3 in favor of the Eagles. Goedert finished with 4 catches for 47 yards plus the touchdown.

Though it was for the other team, Josh Jacobs delivered a tough run of his own. The run came on the ensuing possession, and he took the ball all the way down to the 1-yard line.

Those are some great, tough plays. Unfortunately for Jacobs, it wasn’t enough. As far as Valentine goes, that’s definitely a lowlight from his career.