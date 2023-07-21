Report: Dalvin Cook made $1 million offer to ex-girlfriend amid abuse allegations

Running back Dalvin Cook is still looking for his next team. With just a few weeks before training camps begin, his issues off the field aren’t helping his cause.

The former Minnesota Vikings star has been embroiled in a legal battle for almost two years now. In November of 2021, Cook’s ex-girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble filed a claim against Cook for alleged physical and emotional abuse. In response, Cook filed a defamation lawsuit against Trimble.

According to a court document acquired by Rochelle Olson of the Star Tribune, Cook allegedly made two separate cash offers to Trimble’s camp. The first offer worth $800,000 was for Trimble to sign a sworn affidavit denying the allegations of physical and emotional abuse. The second offer worth $1 million was for Trimble to send a letter directly to the NFL to absolve Cook of the same allegations. The court document was a filing made by Trimble’s attorney that has since been sealed by the Dakota County District Court.

Instead of accepting either offer, the filing showed that Trimble’s camp attempted to use the offers as evidence in court as an indirect admission of guilt. Trimble’s attorney also argued that Cook’s request for the aforementioned sworn affidavit would have led to Trimble committing perjury. Trimble has already given testimony to support her allegations against Cook.

The trial date for Trimble’s lawsuit against Cook is slated for next year.

Cook remains a free agent since being released by the Vikings in June.