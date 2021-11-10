Ex-girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble sues Dalvin Cook over alleged assault

We now have more information and a more complete picture about a lawsuit involving Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

News emerged on Tuesday that Cook’s attorneys claimed he was the victim of domestic abuse and extortion from a woman who unlawfully entered his home a year ago.

Interestingly, the comments from Cook’s attorneys are in response to a lawsuit filed by Cook’s ex-girlfriend, Gracelyn Trimble, on Tuesday. Trimble filed the lawsuit after the two sides were unable to reach a settlement.

Trimble, 29, is a sergeant in the U.S. Army and currently stationed in Italy. She told the Star Tribune that Cook gave her a concussion and left a scar on her face during a Nov. 19, 2020 incident.

According to the report, Trimble claims she flew to Minnesota to break up with Cook for good. She claims she entered his home through his garage and grabbed some mace that she stored in the garage. Trimble claims Cook got angry when she asked him for his help in gathering her things.

Cook “grabbed her arm, and slung her whole body over the couch, slamming her face into the coffee table and causing her lower forehead and the bridge of her nose to bust open,” the suit alleges.

Trimble claims she used the mace in self-defense, while Cook seems to claim that Trimble used the mace offensively.

The Star Tribune adds more:

“Trimble went into the bedroom, grabbed Cook’s gun and called her friend, according to the lawsuit. Cook overheard her and threatened her, and beat her with a broomstick, the suit claims,” according to the Star Tribune.

Neither Cook nor Trimble went to the police about the matter. Cook allegedly sent Trimble a text message saying he would take punishment for what he did if she chose to report the incident.

Cook’s attorney, David Valentini, responded to the lawsuit in a statement. Valentini claims Trimble entered Cook’s home with a stolen garage opener, maced the running back and two of his guests, and assaulted him.

Statement from Dalvin Cook attorney, David Valentini, in response to a civil lawsuit filed today by a woman alleging that Cook assaulted her in 2020: pic.twitter.com/d1cOsV3tT7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2021

Cook accuses Trimble of being “emotionally abusive” and “physically aggressive.” Cook claims Trimble damaged his car twice and attempted to prevent him from seeing other women.

Cook’s attorney portrays Trimble as the aggressor and Cook acting in self-defense. The matter has gone public due to the inability of the sides to settle the matter out of court.

Cook was drafted by the Vikings in 2014. The 26-year-old running back has made the Pro Bowl the last two seasons.

Photo: Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) takes the field for the first quarter of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals led 14-7 at halftime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals. Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC