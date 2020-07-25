Dalvin Cook’s agent disputes Mike Zimmer’s comment about reporting to training camp

The agent for Dalvin Cook is disputing comments by Mike Zimmer about whether or not the running back will report to Minnesota Vikings training camp.

Zimmer said Saturday that he expects Cook to report to training camp because the back told him he would.

Zimmer’s comment came despite a report in June saying Cook would not report until he gets a new contract. Cook’s agent apparently wants his client sticking to the holdout threat.

“First, congrats to Coach Zimmer on his well-earned extension. However, Dalvin has not spoken to him in regards to reporting to camp. We are unsure why this was said. I hope Dalvin can continue to play a major role in the Vikings future success,” agent Zac Hiller told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cook is in the final year of his rookie deal and set to make $1.33 million this season. He is underpaid for a running back who had 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns in 14 games last season with 53 catches for 519 yards. Alexander Mattison would likely see lead back type of action if Cook does not report on time.