Dalvin Cook expected to report to training camp despite holdout threat

Dalvin Cook’s bid for a long-term contract appears to have ended unsuccessfully for now.

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Saturday that he expected Cook to arrive for training camp on time because the running back said he would.

Zimmer said he expects Dalvin Cook to report to camp on Tuesday in spite of his camp pledging a holdout back in June until her reaches a contract extension because Cook told him he would be. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 25, 2020

This comes despite the clear threat of a holdout from Cook if he didn’t get a long-term deal. The two sides didn’t reach an agreement, but it appears Cook is ready to back off on that threat. He has little leverage, especially with the NFL’s new opt-out rules making holdouts murkier. The sport’s economic uncertainty is working against Cook as well.

Cook had his breakout season last year, rushing for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns in 14 games. Reports indicate that he was, at least earlier in the offseason, seeking to become the league’s highest-paid running back.