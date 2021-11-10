Dalvin Cook claims he was victim of domestic abuse, extorion

Dalvin Cook is involved in a bizarre legal situation.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped a bit of a bombshell on Tuesday when he tweeted that Cook is the victim of extortion and domestic abuse. Schefter reported that Cook’s attorney said litigation was pending.

Minnesota Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook is the victim of domestic abuse and extortion – there’s pending litigation, according to his agent Zac Hiller. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2021

The situation is odd considering nothing has publicly been reported about the matter.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio spoke to Cook’s attorney Zac Hiller about the matter. Hiller told Florio that around a year ago, a woman unlawfully entered the running back’s home while he had a guest present. The woman who entered the home is a sergeant in the U.S. military.

Cook alleges that the woman tried to extort for millions of dollars for injuries she suffered during the attack she allegedly initiated. Litigation allegedly is in the process of commencing.

No criminal charges have been filed in the case, which explains why the matter has not been reported publicly prior to now.

Cook has rushed for 554 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. The Minnesota Vikings running back had 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.