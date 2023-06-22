Dalvin Cook believes 1 team would be ‘perfect fit’ for him

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is not doing anything to hide his interest in joining one particular team.

In an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Cook was asked about potentially joining the Miami Dolphins, and did not shy away from discussing how he sees it as an ideal fit.

"It’d be a perfect fit. And the roster, like you said, speaks for itself.” Four-Time Pro Bowl Running Back @DalvinCook discussed being a free agent and the possibility of signing in Miami.#NFLFreeAgency | #Dolphins | #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/oKiLKgtBrU — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 22, 2023

“It’s an ideal situation to go into,” Cook said. “You got guys that can stretch the field on the outside. I think their defense is pretty solid, to me. Tua (Tagovailoa), when he’s out on the field, they got a winning record. As a running back, you look for a certain scheme. I know the scheme that I’m good in and that’s outside zone and that’s what the Miami Dolphins run. It’d be a perfect fit and the roster speaks for itself.”

The Dolphins have been consistently linked to Cook since he was released by the Minnesota Vikings, and Cook himself has seemingly encouraged those rumors. Now he is not even hiding his interest.

The big question now is whether the Dolphins are as interested in Cook as he is in them. The running back may also have some reasons to wait before committing to a team.