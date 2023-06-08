Dalvin Cook drops hint about where he wants to play?

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to cut Dalvin Cook by the end of the week, and the star running back may have a specific team in mind that he wants to play for next.

Cook will reportedly be released by the Vikings on Friday if they cannot trade him before then. Shortly after that news surfaced on Thursday, Cook tweeted a photo of himself walking off the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Dalvin Cook’s Instagram Story hinting at a future with the Dolphins? pic.twitter.com/XglIw8Pqwx — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) June 8, 2023

Most people believe Cook made a calculated decision to share that particular photo. The Miami Dolphins are the team to which Cook has most often been linked. It is quite possible that he is hoping to sign with them once the Vikings release him.

The Dolphins considered trading for Cook earlier this offseason, but they could not work out an agreement with the Vikings. Miami then drafted explosive former Texas A&M running back Devon Achane in the third round. The question now is whether the Dolphins feel they still have room in their backfield for Cook.

Cook rushed for 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. He also had 39 catches for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns. The 27-year-old has had battled numerous injuries, but he is still a very productive player when healthy.

At least one other team is expected to pursue Cook if and when he becomes a free agent.