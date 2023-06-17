Report: Dalvin Cook may have lengthy wait before signing with team

Dalvin Cook might have a bit of a wait ahead of him to sign with a new team after his release from the Minnesota Vikings.

In an appearance on “SportsCenter” Saturday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Cook has no visits set up, and could even wait until the franchise tag negotiating window closes in July to pick a team.

“He’s in a little bit of a wait-and-see mode right now,” Fowler said, via Doric Sam of Bleacher Report. “No official visits to teams that I’m aware of, and we talk about the franchise tag with [Saquon] Barkley, Cook can actually wait until July 17 [to sign], I’m told, because you’ve got three running backs on the franchise tag — Tony Pollard, Josh Jacobs.”

There is some logic to Cook waiting to see how those situations work themselves out before committing to a team. With Barkley at least floating a threat to sit out the 2023 season, Cook could be an appealing alternative to someone who finds themselves in a difficult spot.

There may be one team Cook is particularly interested in as well, but it’s clear that nothing is imminent on that front.