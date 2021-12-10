Dalvin Cook had funny comment for Erin Andrews during interview

Dalvin Cook had a monster game for the Minnesota Vikings in a 36-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. He also had a funny comment during his postgame interview with FOX’s Erin Andrews.

Cook rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. He had 153 of his yards in the first half alone. FOX announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman noted the large holes the Vikings provided for Cook during that first half, which is something Andrews mentioned in their interview.

Cook deflected the attention away from himself.

“You could have got the ball and ran through it,” Cook told Andrews. “If you wanted the ball, you could’ve had it and ran through it.”

Career day for @DalvinCook, who finished with 205 Rush Yards and 2 TDs! He joined @ErinAndrews after the @Vikings win on #TNFonFOX pic.twitter.com/ODnriyyKw4 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 10, 2021

He’s not wrong. Those holes were huge, and any one with some rushing ability would have had a monster half against the Steelers.

Cook finished with 7.6 yards per carry, and the Vikings had 6.7 yards per carry as a team. Andrews probably could have gotten four yards per carry and a touchdown or two.

