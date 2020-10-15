Dalvin Cook had great quote about Derrick Henry’s stiff-arm

Derrick Henry delivered one of the most ferocious stiff-arms you will ever see when he tossed Josh Norman during Tuesday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. Fans loved it, and even Henry’s peers were impressed.

Dalvin Cook was asked on Wednesday for his thoughts on Henry’s stiff-arm, and he couldn’t help but chuckle. Cook said he has trucked defenders in the past but can’t remember a time where he threw one off his feet.

Dalvin Cook talking about Derrick Henry's stiff-arm last night was pretty funny. "That's a grown man he tossed like that. I gotta go lift some more weights or something. I don’t know. I never did that." pic.twitter.com/vTvOxZe03X — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) October 14, 2020

There aren’t many running backs in the history of the NFL who could do what Henry did. He made Norman look like a high school football player with the way he rag-dolled him. You can watch the play here.

Henry is 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds. Cook, who leads the NFL in rushing, is “only” 5-foot-11 and 209 pounds. No matter how many weights Cook lifts, he’ll probably never be on that level.