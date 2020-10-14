 Skip to main content
Derrick Henry sent Josh Norman flying on this stiff-arm and Twitter loved it

October 13, 2020
by Larry Brown

Derrick Henry Josh Norman

Derrick Henry is an absolute beast, and he showed that once again on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Titans running back sent Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman flying with a crazy stiff-arm on a rushing play in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game in Nashville.

Henry completely rag-dolled Norman on the play. Fans watching the game loved it and reacted on Twitter.

Henry is listed at 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds. He is just a total monster, and defensive backs are not used to dealing with someone that big. Ouch.

If you liked that, you’ll enjoy Henry’s stiff-arm on Earl Thomas.

