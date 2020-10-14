Derrick Henry sent Josh Norman flying on this stiff-arm and Twitter loved it

Derrick Henry is an absolute beast, and he showed that once again on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Titans running back sent Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman flying with a crazy stiff-arm on a rushing play in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game in Nashville.

Henry completely rag-dolled Norman on the play. Fans watching the game loved it and reacted on Twitter.

Replay of Josh Norman after trying to tackle Derrick Henry:pic.twitter.com/08r8sLbhsk — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) October 14, 2020

derrick henry made a grown man fly pic.twitter.com/F7QtmgEHbG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 14, 2020

Derrick Henry to Josh Norman pic.twitter.com/wwQCqv3I9m — Tim Ryan (@TheSportsHernia) October 14, 2020

Norman looks like he’s doing the Double Dragon jump kick. pic.twitter.com/f12vyXH1mU — Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) October 14, 2020

Henry is listed at 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds. He is just a total monster, and defensive backs are not used to dealing with someone that big. Ouch.

If you liked that, you’ll enjoy Henry’s stiff-arm on Earl Thomas.