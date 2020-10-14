Derrick Henry sent Josh Norman flying on this stiff-arm and Twitter loved it
Derrick Henry is an absolute beast, and he showed that once again on Tuesday.
The Tennessee Titans running back sent Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman flying with a crazy stiff-arm on a rushing play in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game in Nashville.
Don't test the King. @KingHenry_2
: Watch on CBS or Live https://t.co/JRosML4WEm pic.twitter.com/kgX91gvZij
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 14, 2020
Henry completely rag-dolled Norman on the play. Fans watching the game loved it and reacted on Twitter.
Derrick Henry…. pic.twitter.com/mm69GG41Q6
— Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) October 14, 2020
Replay of Josh Norman after trying to tackle Derrick Henry:pic.twitter.com/08r8sLbhsk
— Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) October 14, 2020
derrick henry made a grown man fly pic.twitter.com/F7QtmgEHbG
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 14, 2020
Derrick Henry to Josh Norman pic.twitter.com/wwQCqv3I9m
— Tim Ryan (@TheSportsHernia) October 14, 2020
King Henry. pic.twitter.com/cUy8gPm6Ch
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2020
Norman looks like he’s doing the Double Dragon jump kick. pic.twitter.com/f12vyXH1mU
— Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) October 14, 2020
Henry is listed at 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds. He is just a total monster, and defensive backs are not used to dealing with someone that big. Ouch.
If you liked that, you’ll enjoy Henry’s stiff-arm on Earl Thomas.