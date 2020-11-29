 Skip to main content
Dalvin Cook leaves Week 12 with leg injury

November 29, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook suffered an injury during Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Cook fumbled early in the first half and the Panthers returned it for a touchdown, but that quickly became the least of Minnesota’s concerns. The Pro Bowler remained down on the turf in pain and was unable to put pressure on his right leg as he was helped off the field.

Here’s a video of the play:

Fortunately, Cook was later spotted jogging and cutting on the sideline. He appeared to be testing out his leg before grabbing his helmet to prepare to return to the game.

Cook is arguably the best running back in the NFL, but he has been held back by injuries throughout his career. This is not the first injury he has suffered this season.

