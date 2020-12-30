Dalvin Cook to miss season finale due to death of father

Dalvin Cook has had an outstanding fourth season with the Minnesota Vikings, but the star running back will unfortunately not be able to cap it off on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Cook flew to his hometown of Miami on Wednesday following the unexpected death of his father, according to multiple reports. He will miss Sunday’s game as a result.

Cook’s father, James, was 46.

The Vikings are 6-9 and out of playoff contention, so Cook’s season is officially over. He obviously has more important matters to tend to, anyway.

Cook set career highs in all major categories this season with 1,557 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns and a 5.0 yards per carry average. The touchdowns are the most rushing scores for any player in the NFL heading into Week 17, and the yardage places him second.

Cook signed a massive extension with Minnesota prior to the season. It’s a shame his year had to end on such a somber note.