Dalvin Cook agrees to five-year contract extension with Vikings

September 12, 2020
by Grey Papke

Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings have been able to get a contract extension done after all.

As first reported by Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Cook has agreed to a five-year, $63 million extension with over $28 million guaranteed.

Cook was heading into the final year of his rookie deal and was set to make $1.33 million. The two sides reportedly broke off extension talks last month, but obviously came back to the table.

The 25-year-old has been one of the best young running backs in the NFL. He ran for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. There are injury concerns, however, as he’s never managed a full 16-game season yet.

