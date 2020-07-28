Dalvin Cook reports to Vikings training camp despite holdout talk

Dalvin Cook wants a contract extension prior to the 2020 season, but it does not appear the Minnesota Vikings running back is going to hold out for a new deal.

Cook was at the Vikings’ facility on Tuesday to receive his coronavirus test ahead of training camp, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reports. That almost certainly means the Pro Bowler is planning to take part in team activities.

Vikings reporting/testing window for veterans is 10-1 today. I’m told Dalvin Cook showed up earlier to get his first COVID-19 test, thus meaning he reported on time. Players will have begin virtual meetings this afternoon. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 28, 2020

There has been conflicting information regarding whether or not Cook will hold out. Mike Zimmer said on Saturday that he expected Cook to report to training camp because the back told him he would, but those remarks were refuted by Cook’s agent.

Cook is in the final year of his rookie deal and set to make $1.33 million this season. He is underpaid for a running back who had 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns in 14 games last season with 53 catches for 519 yards. Alexander Mattison would take on a bigger role if Cook decided to hold out, but all indications are he will practice with the Vikings.