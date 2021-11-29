 Skip to main content
Dalvin Cook now has torn labrum in both shoulders

November 29, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Dalvin Cook left Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers after suffering a shoulder injury, and the issue is one with which the Minnesota Vikings star is all too familiar.

Cook was carted to the locker room after he was tackled awkwardly (video here). It initially looked like he may have suffered a chest injury, but it was determined that Cook dislocated his shoulder. An MRI on Monday revealed that Cook also tore the labrum in his left shoulder, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

As Rapoport noted earlier on Monday, Cook already has a torn labrum on his right side. Despite that, he is not expected to be sidelined for the season. The two-time Pro Bowler may only miss two games.

Injuries have always been an issue for Cook, but he is obviously willing to play through pain. The Vikings fell to 5-6 with their loss to the Niners, so they will need Cook back as soon as possible if they want to remain in the playoff hunt.

