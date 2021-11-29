Dalvin Cook now has torn labrum in both shoulders

Dalvin Cook left Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers after suffering a shoulder injury, and the issue is one with which the Minnesota Vikings star is all too familiar.

Cook was carted to the locker room after he was tackled awkwardly (video here). It initially looked like he may have suffered a chest injury, but it was determined that Cook dislocated his shoulder. An MRI on Monday revealed that Cook also tore the labrum in his left shoulder, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook tore his labrum while dislocating his shoulder yesterday, sources said the MRI revealed. But the ailment is not season-ending. The hope is this is like 2019, when the team rests Cook a few games to have him healthy for a playoff run. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2021

As Rapoport noted earlier on Monday, Cook already has a torn labrum on his right side. Despite that, he is not expected to be sidelined for the season. The two-time Pro Bowler may only miss two games.

The #Vikings play the winless #Lions next week, then have a short week against the #Steelers. If all goes well with no complications, Cook could return on Dec. 20 against the #Bears on MNF. https://t.co/xHQhm3EtgY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2021

Injuries have always been an issue for Cook, but he is obviously willing to play through pain. The Vikings fell to 5-6 with their loss to the Niners, so they will need Cook back as soon as possible if they want to remain in the playoff hunt.