Report: Vikings facing major issue with potential Dalvin Cook trade

The Minnesota Vikings appear willing to move on from running back Dalvin Cook, but are having a tough time finding a taker. Things are further complicated by the Vikings’ stance toward moving him.

While the Vikings are open to trading Cook, they want to “do right” by their veteran running back, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. That means they want to find a trade that Cook would be comfortable with, but that task is proving difficult.

“I was told from a source that the Vikings want to do right by Dalvin Cook,” Fowler said on “SportsCenter,” via Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report. “Right now, they’re willing to hold on to his cap hit of around $14 million until they figure this all out.

“They want him to go to a place where he can play and be happy, whether that’s via trade, or eventual release, or even staying in Minnesota. But that’s sort of the thing they’ve been sorting through.”

Cook’s salary is proving a hindrance, but so are possible landing spots. Not many teams would still be interested in Cook at his current salary, as a lot of running back rooms are fairly settled right now. The Vikings may have a very tough time finding a destination that ticks every box.

For his part, Cook seems ready to move on, though it may end up being the case that he stays put just because of a lack of options elsewhere.