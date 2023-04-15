Dalvin Cook’s agent makes telling comments about Vikings

Running back Dalvin Cook certainly appears to be on his way out of Minnesota, and Cook’s agent made some comments that only reinforce that likelihood.

In a recent appearance on the “Caps Off” podcast, Cook’s agent Zac Hiller made some interesting remarks about his client and his play for the Vikings. Hiller argued that Cook has been excellent while also alleging that the running back has been playing on one healthy shoulder.

Zach Hiller, who is Dalvin Cook’s agent, talks about the rumors that have been swirling around about his clients future with the team. Doesn’t sound like he will be with the #Vikings next season to me. What do you think? 🎥: Caps Off Podcast pic.twitter.com/MJFfJFHdUd — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) April 14, 2023

“People are starting to realize, Dalvin averages 107 yards per game, he has Hall of Fame numbers, but he’s been in Minnesota and they’ve been mediocre,” Hiller said. “He actually has incredible statistics.

“Also, he’s been playing with one shoulder. Like, purposely — and this is part of the business — purposely he’s been turning certain ways thinking about the fact that he’s about to get hit and not necessarily trying to land on his shoulder. Now he’s got his shoulder fixed. This is going to be the first time in a while that he has both his shoulders. When we did this contract, he only had one shoulder. That was the understanding of the contract. They knew.”

Cook’s shoulder issues have been well-documented. The 27-year-old running back managed to play a full schedule in the NFL for the first time last season, having never played more than 14 games in a campaign prior to 2022. Despite that, he still has four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to his name.

Cook and the Vikings already appeared destined to part ways at some point during the offseason. His agent calling his team “mediocre” probably does nothing to hurt those chances.

H/T OutKick