Photo of Damar Hamlin standing on Bengals’ field goes viral

Damar Hamlin returned to Paycor Stadium on Sunday for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back clearly experienced some powerful emotions.

Hamlin did not play in Buffalo’s 24-18 loss to the Bengals, but he remained on the field long after players and fans left the stadium. One reporter shared a photo that showed Hamlin standing on a silent field near the spot where he collapsed.

Powerful scene here: Damar Hamlin standing alone postgame in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/M4DYPXYN8U — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) November 6, 2023

Hamlin stood in the same spot for about 15 minutes. Another reporter shared a video of Hamlin crouching near the Bengals’ logo, and the 25-year-old expressed some thoughts about it.

Tonight was everything for me.. y’all don’t know the half of it. Trust me. https://t.co/eQGkrqtZK0 — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) November 6, 2023

“Tonight was everything for me .. y’all don’t know the half of it. Trust me,” Hamlin wrote on X.

Hamlin collapsed on Jan. 2 and had to be resuscitated on the field. He then spent more than a week in the hospital. During the offseason, he made an honest admission about his long journey back.