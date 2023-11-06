 Skip to main content
Photo of Damar Hamlin standing on Bengals’ field goes viral

November 6, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Damar Hamlin looks ahead

Jul 27, 2022; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) walks to the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Damar Hamlin returned to Paycor Stadium on Sunday for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back clearly experienced some powerful emotions.

Hamlin did not play in Buffalo’s 24-18 loss to the Bengals, but he remained on the field long after players and fans left the stadium. One reporter shared a photo that showed Hamlin standing on a silent field near the spot where he collapsed.

Hamlin stood in the same spot for about 15 minutes. Another reporter shared a video of Hamlin crouching near the Bengals’ logo, and the 25-year-old expressed some thoughts about it.

“Tonight was everything for me .. y’all don’t know the half of it. Trust me,” Hamlin wrote on X.

Hamlin collapsed on Jan. 2 and had to be resuscitated on the field. He then spent more than a week in the hospital. During the offseason, he made an honest admission about his long journey back.

