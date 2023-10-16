Report provides update on Damien Harris’ health after frightening injury

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris left the field in an ambulance after he was injured on Sunday night, but the news about his health has been all positive since.

Harris was tackled by New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke on what looked like a fairly standard play. The running back remained on the ground after the hit and was not moving much as doctors and trainers tended to him.

Harris gets hit hard. Ambulance was brought out on the field and are currently evaluating him. #NYGvsBUF pic.twitter.com/bSDK89Sdqb — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) October 16, 2023

Harris was placed onto a backboard for stability and then taken to a local hospital via ambulance. It was a welcome sign when he gave a thumbs up as he left the stadium. The Bills quickly ruled Harris out for the game with a neck injury but said he was able to move all of his extremities.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler then reported on Monday that Harris had been released from the hospital. The 26-year-old was experiencing neck pain, but a source told Fowler that Harris is “otherwise going to be fine.”

Obviously, the Harris situation was eerily similar to what happened last year with Damar Hamlin, which was in the same stadium. The outcome was fortunately a lot better.