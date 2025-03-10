Texans trade Laremy Tunsil in blockbuster deal

The Houston Texans are trading standout offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil in a surprising move.

Tunsil is being traded from the Texans to the Washington Commanders, according to multiple reports. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Texans will receive a 2026 second- and fourth-round draft pick, as well as a third-round pick in 2025. Washington will also get a fourth-round pick from Houston.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Tunsil has established himself as one of the game’s top offensive linemen. Just two years ago, the Texans gave him a contract that made him the highest-paid lineman in the NFL at the time.

Houston’s offensive line struggled in 2024, and Tunsil was not immune from the issues that plagued the unit. Still, one would have assumed the 30-year-old would have been part of the solution. Instead, the Texans are moving on from him and getting a solid haul of picks in return.

The Texans also went 10-7 and made the playoffs last season, but they appear determined to free up some money and retool the roster. They will look somewhat different next season, though they are clearly still building around CJ Stroud.

For Washington, this is even more evidence that the team is going for it after a surprise run to the NFC Championship game in 2024. This is their second big trade of the offseason, and their moves certainly indicate they do not view last year as a fluke. In their mind, they get added protection for Jayden Daniels that will allow the young quarterback to make game-changing plays.