Damien Williams opted out of season because of mother’s cancer diagnosis

Damien Williams on Wednesday opted out of the NFL season, and now we know it’s due to an unfortunate health situation in his family.

The Kansas City Chiefs running back said during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio Thursday that his mother was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer.

“I’m dealing with a family matter. My mom was just diagnosed with cancer, and it’s Stage IV. There was no other … with everything that’s going on … she was the only one there for me. I never had the opportunity to have my dad there,” Williams said.

“My mom is my rock, my everything. So, during a hard time like this, I think I should be next to her every step.”

Williams said his mother would support his decision and that it was a tough one because he loves football and wanted to defend as a Super Bowl champion.

“At the end of the day, it’s just something personal I have to handle.”

Williams had 498 rushing yards and five touchdowns with 213 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns for the Chiefs last season, splitting time with LeSean McCoy. His absence this season will create a big opportunity for rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Between this and the May robbery, it’s been a rough few months for Williams.