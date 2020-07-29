Quantcast Skip to main content
Damien Williams opts out of NFL season

July 29, 2020
by Grey Papke

Damien Williams

Another high-profile player has opted out of the NFL season.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams informed the team he would not play in 2020, general manager Brett Veach said in a statement Wednesday.

Williams will be a significant loss for the Chiefs. He had 711 yards from scrimmage in 2019, but scored four touchdowns in a breakout playoff showing. The organization was expecting big things from him in 2020.

The Chiefs selected running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of April’s draft. Expect him to see a significant role with Williams not playing.

