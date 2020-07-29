Damien Williams opts out of NFL season

Another high-profile player has opted out of the NFL season.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams informed the team he would not play in 2020, general manager Brett Veach said in a statement Wednesday.

Statement from GM Brett Veach “Damien Williams informed the club of his decision to opt out of the 2020 season." pic.twitter.com/dEQ2sUs9u2 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 29, 2020

"As an organization, we certainly understand and respect Damien’s choice, knowing it was made in the best interest of his family. He means a lot to our football team as a player and a person, and we’re going to miss having him around this season.” — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 29, 2020

Williams will be a significant loss for the Chiefs. He had 711 yards from scrimmage in 2019, but scored four touchdowns in a breakout playoff showing. The organization was expecting big things from him in 2020.

The Chiefs selected running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of April’s draft. Expect him to see a significant role with Williams not playing.