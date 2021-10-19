 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, October 19, 2021

Damontae Kazee arrested for alleged DUI during Cowboys’ bye week

October 19, 2021
by Larry Brown

Damontae Kazee after an interception

Damontae Kazee is not exactly making the most of his bye week.

The Dallas Cowboys safety was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of DWI in The Colony, Texas.

The 28-year-old was stopped for a traffic violation and allegedly showed signs of being drunk. He failed a field sobriety test and reportedly told officers he had been drinking.

Kazee is in his fifth NFL season and first with the Cowboys. He has 17 tackles in six games this season for the 5-1 Cowboys. He was released Tuesday after posting $2,500 bond.

Kazee is the same player who was punched by Kadarius Toney in Week 5.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus