Damontae Kazee arrested for alleged DUI during Cowboys’ bye week

Damontae Kazee is not exactly making the most of his bye week.

The Dallas Cowboys safety was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of DWI in The Colony, Texas.

The 28-year-old was stopped for a traffic violation and allegedly showed signs of being drunk. He failed a field sobriety test and reportedly told officers he had been drinking.

Kazee is in his fifth NFL season and first with the Cowboys. He has 17 tackles in six games this season for the 5-1 Cowboys. He was released Tuesday after posting $2,500 bond.

Kazee is the same player who was punched by Kadarius Toney in Week 5.