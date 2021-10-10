Video: Kadarius Toney ejected for throwing punch at Damontae Kazee

Kadarius Toney was ejected from Sunday’s New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys game after throwing a punch at an opponent in the fourth quarter.

Toney made a catch and made some nice moves to grab a first down. He was battling Cowboys defenders for extra yardage and was eventually thrown down by Damontae Kazee.

Kadarius Toney swinging on dudes 😂 pic.twitter.com/s3NI8r7ZvG — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 10, 2021

Toney wasn’t happy about being thrown down by Kazee and retaliated with a punch.

You're not allowed to do that Kadarius Toneypic.twitter.com/m7OFtUMQAs — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) October 10, 2021

Both players were flagged for personal fouls, but Toney was ejected for his punch.

Giants head coach Joe Judge was furious with Toney and yelled at him to get off the field.

Kadarius Toney swings on a dude and Joe Judge is pissed pic.twitter.com/yEppsV0N1w — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 10, 2021

Toney was having a monster game prior to his ejection. He had 10 catches for 189 yards. He’s had numerous issues with the Giants since joining them, and this can be added to the list.