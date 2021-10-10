Video: Dan Campbell chokes up talking about latest Lions loss

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell has been recognized for his over-the-top manner since taking over the job. He showed a different side of himself on Sunday after his team suffered another heartbreaking loss.

The Lions fell 19-17 to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, even after taking the lead through a touchdown and two-point conversion with 33 seconds left. The Vikings got the ball back and got close enough to allow Greg Joseph to convert a 54-yard field goal as time expired. It marked the second time in three weeks the Lions have lost on a 50-plus yard field goal as time expired.

Campbell was visibly emotional after the game and was wiping away tears as he discussed how hard it was to see the players fall short despite working as hard as they do.

Dan Campbell, with tears in his eyes, says he wanted to win very badly. Heartbreaking loss again this season.pic.twitter.com/l91np182BL — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 10, 2021

Say what you will about Campbell, but he clearly feels strongly about his players. He’s also genuinely bothered by the team’s losing, and while that may be true of every coach, they don’t all show it this obviously.

You can definitely understand Campbell’s frustration when you think of some of the ways the Lions have lost this season.