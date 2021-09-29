New fan video proves officials blew delay of game call to rob Lions

A recently-discovered video proves that the officials in Sunday’s Baltimore Ravens-Detroit Lions game blew a delay of game penalty.

The Ravens were down 17-16 to the Lions with seven seconds left in the game. Lamar Jackson took the second-down snap and threw it away. However, the CBS telecast showed that the play clock hit zero for a few seconds before the ball was snapped (video here).

At the time, there was an argument that the play clock viewers on TV were seeing was different from the one the officials were watching in the stadium.

However, this video definitively proves that the play clock in the stadium was at zero for a few seconds before the ball was snapped. If you look closely at the electronic board just above the first level of the stadium seats and to the right of the upright, you will see a play clock counting down. You can see it hit zero before the ball is snapped.

The Ravens should have been pushed back five yards, which would have put the field goal distance at 71 yards. Instead, nothing was called and Jackson threw the ball away. On the following play, Justin Tucker made his record kick to win the game 19-17.

That was a heck of a kick by Tucker, but it came thanks to some help from the officials.

H/T NFL Reddit