Dan Campbell delivers legendary quote about his 4th-down decisions

Dan Campbell has developed a reputation for being unafraid to take massive risks in crucial situations, and the Detroit Lions head coach has a suggestion for anyone who is uncomfortable with that.

During a Tuesday morning appearance on 97.1 FM The Ticket’s “Stoney & Jansen” show, Campbell was asked about his affinity for going for it on fourth down in situations where other coaches would not consider it. His response was hilarious.

#Lions HC Dan Campbell on his 4th down gambles: "Here’s what I would say, because I tell my family this, just wear a diaper before some of these games. I’ll give them an alert and say, 'Put them on and be ready to roll.'" — Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) November 14, 2023

“Here’s what I would say, because I tell my family this — just wear a diaper before some of these games,” Campbell said. “I’ll give them an alert and say, ‘Put them on and be ready to roll.'”

It is fair to wonder if some Lions fans soiled themselves while watching one particular play late in Sunday’s 41-38 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Detroit had 4th-and-2 from the Chargers’ 26-yard line with 1:47 to go and the score tied 38-38. Rather than kicking the field goal to take the lead right then, Campbell chose to go for it. Jared Goff found rookie tight end Sam LaPorta for a first down.

The decision was by no means reckless. L.A. had scored touchdowns on five consecutive drives leading up to that point. Campbell knew that if he kicked the field goal and gave the ball back to the Chargers with more than a minute remaining, there is a good chance Justin Herbert would have put together another TD drive. By going for it on fourth down and converting, the Lions were able to attempt a game-winning field goal on the final play.

Campbell also made a gutsy call on a fourth down earlier in the game, and that one paid off as well.

Get those diapers ready for the stretch run, Lions fans.