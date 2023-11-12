Most bizarre 4th-down playcall of season by Lions somehow works

The element of surprise was apparently on the Detroit Lions’ side Sunday.

The Lions decided to follow the analytics in the first quarter of their Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Chargers by going for it on 4th down deep in Chargers’ territory. But what the analytics most certainly didn’t tell them to do on the 4th-and-5 play was to [checks notes] call a run.

Detroit surprised everyone by dialing up a draw play for running back David Montgomery … who somehow picked up the first down (with some help from a well-timed shove by the offensive line).

David Montgomery powers his way to a first down and Dan Campbell approves 😤 📺: #DETvsLAC on CBS

— NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2023

Lions head coach Dan Campbell is an absolutely mad lad for that one.

Detroit also converted on another 4th down on the very same drive (this time via an Amon-Ra St. Brown end-around on 4th-and-1). But their luck ran out on the next set of downs as Jared Goff threw an incompletion on a 4th-and-goal play from the one-yard line. Clearly, the Lions should call only run plays on 4th down, no matter the distance to gain.

Granted, Detroit still enjoyed a very strong first half of offensive production, scoring three touchdowns and a field goal on over 300 yards of total offense to take a 24-17 lead into the half. Meanwhile, Campbell continues to further his reputation as one of the gutsiest playcallers in the entire NFL.