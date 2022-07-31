Dan Campbell has hilarious nickname for Lions WR

Dan Campbell is channeling his inner Chris Berman.

The Detroit Lions head coach Campbell went viral at training camp over the weekend when he revealed the funny nickname that he has for wide receiver Josh Reynolds — ‘The Praying Mantis.’

“He’s slippery, man,” said Campbell of Reynolds, per Lions writer Dave Birkett. “I call him ‘The Praying Mantis.’ He’s the spider of death. There’s something about him. Fricking serpent.”

Reynolds, who caught 19 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns in seven games for Detroit after being acquired in the middle of last season, definitely possesses some mantis-like qualities. He is flexible, sneaks past defenders seemingly undetected, and is surprisingly lethal for his size.

The best part though is Campbell simultaneously describing Reynolds as a praying mantis, a spider of death, and a serpent. Praying mantises are neither of those other things, but Reynolds is apparently all of them.

In any case, this is simply more genius from the magical mind of Campbell. From the very moment he arrived in Detroit, Campbell has demonstrated that he is perhaps the most quotable head coach in the entire NFL.