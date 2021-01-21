New Lions coach Dan Campbell has epic intro press conference

Dan Campbell has yet to coach a game or hold a practice with the Detroit Lions, but we can already say with confidence that he will be the most intense head coach in football next season.

Campbell was officially introduced as the new head coach of the Lions on Thursday. The highlight of the press conference was when he spoke about the losing that has gone on in Detroit for years now. The former NFL tight end said he can’t guarantee wins, but he can promise his players are going to “bite a kneecap off” after they get knocked down.

You can see some of the fiery speech below, but beware that it contains a curse word:

WELCOME TO THE MCDC ERA DETROIT pic.twitter.com/80TFcWwSHa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2021

Now we know why the Lions were impressed with Campbell.

Campbell was an assistant head coach and tight ends coach for the New Orleans Saints prior to taking the Detroit job. He was with the Miami Dolphins from 2010-2015 before that and served as their interim coach in 2015 after Joe Philbin was fired.

Those who have heard this absolutely legendary story about Campbell probably were not surprised by his press conference on Thursday. If nothing else, the guy is going to be a quote machine.