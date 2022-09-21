Dan Campbell has hilarious quote about how he scouted 1 opponent

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on Monday night had an opportunity to scout his team’s next opponent, but he claims he did not take full advantage of it.

The Lions are preparing to face the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Because the Vikings faced the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football,” Campbell was able to watch the game live. He says he did just that — right up until the point where he got too hammered.

How did Dan Campbell scout Vikings-Eagles on MNF? "Normally, like any fan would. I fell over backwards in my chair drunk after the second half, I couldn’t even take notes anymore. Woke up, couldn’t read my notes. But I’m back in this morning, took some aspirin, we’re good." — Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) September 20, 2022

He was joking … we think.

Campbell has one of the best personalities in the NFL. He has been nothing shy of a quote machine since he took over as head coach of the Lions last year. One of his best came when he talked about almost losing one of his top assistants to a head coaching job.

The Lions won just three games last season, but they should have no problem surpassing that total this year. They are already off to a 1-1 start after their convincing win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Minnesota might be a bigger challenge, and it sounds like Campbell has some homework to do.