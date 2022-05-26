Dan Campbell delivers hilarious quote about almost losing assistant

Dan Campbell has been a quote machine since he was hired as the head coach of the Detroit Lions last year, and he delivered one of his best on Thursday.

Campbell was asked by a reporter how he felt about defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn receiving consideration for the Green Bay Packers’ head coaching job earlier this offseason. He said he would have been thrilled for Glenn if his assistant got the job. However, Campbell said not having Glenn on his staff would feel like walking around with no pants on.

Lions HC Dan Campbell on what was going through his mind when DC Aaron Glenn was a top candidate for the Saints head coaching gig: “I was happy as hell for him…but the thought of losing him was like I was gonna be walking around without any pants on.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/zspY2vI3na — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 26, 2022

Leave it to Campbell to come up with an analogy like that.

For better or worse, Campbell is one of the most emotional coaches in football. He is also hilarious, which we saw right away when he got the Lions job last year. Fans in Detroit seem to like him, but the Lions will have to improve upon their 3-13-1 record from a year ago. Campbell’s schtick will only be charming if the team starts winning.