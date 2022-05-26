 Skip to main content
Dan Campbell delivers hilarious quote about almost losing assistant

May 26, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the field before action against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier/USA TODAY NETWORK

Dan Campbell has been a quote machine since he was hired as the head coach of the Detroit Lions last year, and he delivered one of his best on Thursday.

Campbell was asked by a reporter how he felt about defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn receiving consideration for the Green Bay Packers’ head coaching job earlier this offseason. He said he would have been thrilled for Glenn if his assistant got the job. However, Campbell said not having Glenn on his staff would feel like walking around with no pants on.

Leave it to Campbell to come up with an analogy like that.

For better or worse, Campbell is one of the most emotional coaches in football. He is also hilarious, which we saw right away when he got the Lions job last year. Fans in Detroit seem to like him, but the Lions will have to improve upon their 3-13-1 record from a year ago. Campbell’s schtick will only be charming if the team starts winning.

